SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Michelle Halladay, of Heartland Counseling Service, Inc., will be presenting a "Mental Health Matters" program during the May Lunch & Learn at noon, May 18, in the Library Cafe at the South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

Register in advance in order to ensure space at southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656926. Staff members will also be available at the library at 6:30 p.m. May 18. Preregistration for this program can be made at southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656968.