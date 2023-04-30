SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Michelle Halladay, of Heartland Counseling Service, Inc., will be presenting a "Mental Health Matters" program during the May Lunch & Learn at noon, May 18, in the Library Cafe at the South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.
Halliday's presentation coincides with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
Register in advance in order to ensure space at southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656926. Staff members will also be available at the library at 6:30 p.m. May 18. Preregistration for this program can be made at southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656968.