Millennial Money: Befriend your money and reap the benefits

Of course, you want more money. McHale points out that society often pushes the mindset that “you never have enough and should always buy more, more, more.” But, she says, “we have to get off that train and start to appreciate what we have.”

Try reflecting on what your money has allowed you to do. Or appreciate yourself for trying to understand your finances better. Or follow McHale’s advice: “Get in the habit of saying, ‘What am I grateful for today?’”

No, this gratitude won’t make you rich, but it will help you develop a more positive relationship with money. It’s like associating your friend with their warmth and thoughtfulness rather than their perpetual tardiness.

DON’T TALK SMACK

Good friends don’t say mean things to each other. Similarly, saying more positive words about money can help improve the way you feel about it.

“Start paying attention to the language we’re using around money, because of course those are connected to our thoughts,” McHale says.