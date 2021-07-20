Millennial Money: Don't overlook credit union credit cards

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.

But while the rewards and perks are often flashier on bank-issued credit cards, credit union credit cards may offer generous incentives of their own or other forms of value. Plus, a credit union provides many of the same services that banks do, but the profits are returned to members in the form of reduced fees, lower interest rates and more.

Here are some ways in which credit union credit cards can eclipse glitzy offers from banks.

LOWER FEES

It’s not uncommon to find credit cards at a credit union with lower annual fees, balance transfer fees, cash advance fees, late fees and so forth. In fact, the average late fee is about $10 cheaper at a credit union than at a bank, according to a Membership Benefits report by the Credit Union National Association. The types of fees assessed vary by credit union.

Navy Federal Credit Union in Virginia, for instance, has a military focus and fees to match members’ lifestyles.