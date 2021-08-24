Millennial Money: Pandemic spurs school finance courses

But personal finance education requirements vary. Some states require a course to be offered as an elective in high schools. Others allow personal finance concepts to be tucked into broader subjects such as economics or mathematics. When a standalone personal finance course is offered, the curriculum may be outdated, which can defeat the purpose of teaching teenagers real-world skills.

“Teaching young people how to write a check is not enough in a world of Venmo,” a money transfer app, says Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, an organization based in Palo Alto, California, that provides free curriculum and professional development for personal finance teachers nationwide. Next Gen advocates for personal finance to be offered as a mandatory standalone course for an entire semester.

Urban says the most important concepts students need to understand are how credit scores and credit reports work, how to compare financial products like loans and how to make a budget that balances savings, paying off debt and managing expenses.

PANDEMIC MAKES MONEY TALK EASIER

Before the pandemic, personal finance classes were often spearheaded by teachers who got into financial trouble and realized the importance of teaching kids about their mistakes, Urban says.