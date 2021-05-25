Millennial Money: Set your strategy for Memorial Day sales

First, before you start sifting through any sales, make a list of the things you know you want to buy. That way, the scope of your search isn’t influenced by the products you’re seeing.

“Make a list now when you’re in a cool frame of mind about things you might be interested in purchasing if they go on sale, rather than having that list be created by what’s on sale,” Raghubir says.

If the products you want to buy don’t go on sale, refrain from purchasing things that weren’t on your list simply to fill the shopping void.

TRY ALL TYPES OF STORES

Next, as you begin combing through sale ads and websites, keep your options — and browser tabs — open.

Memorial Day sales are the bread and butter of big-box stores, department stores, mattress stores, home improvement stores and travel agencies. But you’ll also find savings at less obvious outlets, such as dollar stores, according to Stewart.

Budget retailers can be an especially good fit for products you’ll only use for a limited time, such as pool toys that you’ll throw away at the end of the season anyway.

REMEMBER YOUR BUDGET