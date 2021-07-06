Millennial Money: What will you teach your kids about money?

‘IT’S BETTER TO BE A WORKING STUDENT AND LEAVE COLLEGE WITH MUCH LESS DEBT’

MAE WAUGH BARRIOS, 34, OF HOLLISTON, MASSACHUSETTS , IS A PARENT TO THREE CHILDREN, AGES 10, 4 AND 2. SHE IS AN INSTRUCTIONAL COACH FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL AND IS ON AN UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE TO LOOK AFTER HER CHILDREN DURING THE PANDEMIC. HER HUSBAND, FRANCISCO, RUNS A LANDSCAPING BUSINESS. SHE HAS $20,000 IN STUDENT LOANS LEFT TO PAY OFF.

“That was the biggest mistake I made in my whole life. Everyone said go to whatever college you want, just take the loans. Nobody told me the real after-effects of student loans. My husband didn’t go to college. Our plan is to open a college savings account for (our children) when I go back to work. It’s (also) better to be a working student and leave college with much less debt. My husband and I have made sure we don’t get so bogged down by debt that we can’t survive. We talk a lot at the dinner table about being rich and being poor. If you are rich, your money works for you. If you are poor, you work for money.”

‘A GREATER EMPHASIS ON EXPERIENCES’

STEFFA MANTILLA, 36, OF HOUSTON HAS A 4-YEAR-OLD SON. SHE IS A CERTIFIED FINANCIAL EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR, A FORMER ZOOKEEPER AND FOUNDER OF THE PERSONAL FINANCE WEBSITE MONEY TAMER.