 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missing wallaby found hiding in bush near zoo exhibit

  • 0

Honey Bunch, the wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week, has been found hiding — nearly in plain sight.

“It was an area right behind the exhibit ... that had been searched multiple times in the past 36 hours, but he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush,” said Jessica Faulk, the zoo's spokesperson.

A curator happened to see some tracks Friday morning and followed them to Honey Bunch, Faulk said.

“We suspect he was there the whole time,” she said.

Honey Bunch was taken to the zoo's hospital and was being evaluated by a veterinarian, who gave him a clean bill of health, Faulk said.

A creek in the KangaZoo exhibit overflowed during storms Wednesday night, and the exhibit was evacuated, with the animals moved to the hospital. Honey Bunch and three other wallabies will move back to the exhibit together in a day or so probably, Faulk said.

People are also reading…

Honey Bunch is 21 months old and one of the largest of the four, she said.

Faulk said no one knows how he was able to get out of the exhibit's fencing but that zoo officials are looking into it so they can prevent it from happening again.

Memphis police had assisted in the search for the missing animal, a smaller relative of the kangaroo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dorothy Edwards

Dorothy Edwards

Dorothy Edwards of Sioux City will celebrate her 104th birthday on Tuesday, April 19, with a card shower.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: You might be damaging your tech device

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News