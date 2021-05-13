Morning shows extend the day to cope with viewer erosion

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent job promotion came with what seems to be a counterintuitive mandate for NBC News senior vice president Libby Leist: Drum up interest in the “Today” show anytime other than the mornings.

It's a survival strategy for “Today,” which celebrates the 70th anniversary of its first broadcast in January. Along with ABC's “Good Morning America” and “CBS This Morning,” the pandemic has been rough on the traditional morning shows.

For generations of Americans, the shows have been habitual places to turn to for some news and a check of the traffic and weather as they got ready for work and hustled the kids off to school.

Yet who cares about the traffic and weather if you're not leaving the house?

Viewership is down at all three programs, although to be fair, it is for television in general. But for the morning shows, the loss hits hardest among viewers aged 25-to-54 —- working people. In that age group, viewing dropped 22% between the first three months of 2020 and this year at “Today,” 24% at “Good Morning America” and 16% at “CBS This Morning,” the Nielsen company said.