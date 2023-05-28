Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — Even though it is eaten as if it was a vegetable, okra -- nicknamed "lady's finger" due to its long, slender and tubelike shape -- is actually a fruit.

A much-loved staple in Indian, Caribbean and Southern United States cuisine, okra is best grown in hot, humid cuisine.

The sometimes silky and sometimes slimy okra is a complete mystery to Johannes Lang, a Morningside University business administration senior from Munich, Germany.

"I have never heard of okra before and I'm pretty sure I've never eaten it before," he said, inside of the University's on-campus garden. "But I guess I now know how to grow okra."

Lang is one of the students who participated in a 40-hour Garden to Table Experience May Term class, taught by Applied Agriculture & Food Sciences instructor Deanna McKenna.

"For the past two weeks, my students have gone to hydroponic farms, organic farms and, even, a bee farm where honey is made," she explained. "Mostly, students have received plenty of hands-on experience, planting flowers around our campus and planting fresh produce that will be used for the college dining hall."

McKenna raved about the quality of her Garden to Table Experience students, who came from all different majors.

"During the school year, I teach mostly Applied Science students," she suggested. "In May, I get to work with students who may have never been in a garden before in their lives."

To be fair, Jesse Welfing has been a garden before, though the Morningside senior from Groningen, a city in the Northern Netherlands, admitted it hadn't occurred recently.

"When I was a little kid in primary school, there was a garden," Welfing said. "That was probably the extent of my gardening experience."

Jurre Thielen, however, had a bit more exposure to the joys of gardening.

"My mom and dad had a backyard garden," Thielen, a Morningside senior from the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands, explained. "They grew carrots and potatoes and things like that."

But no okra, right?

"Probably not," Thielen said. "The climate in The Netherlands is very similar to England. It is always cloudy, cool and damp."

Which wasn't the case in Sioux City on a warm day in May.

"Gardening is hard work," Thielen said. "Harder than I thought it would be."

Like Thielen, Lang and Welfing are on the Morningside Mustangs soccer team, where a healthy lifestyle is encouraged.

In addition to growing okra -- which earned a collective shrug from the trio -- the Garden to Table Experience class was also planting peppers, a veggie that the soccer guys enjoyed eating.

As the boys placed bamboo poles that will be used to stake pepper plants, McKenna said the lessons learned in her May Term class can be applied anywhere.

"I think it is important to students to know where their food comes from," she said. "I also think learning to plant and grow plants, produce and flowers is rewarding and therapeutic."

Indeed, a person doesn't need a lot of land to plant a garden.

"You can plant a garden in a bucket," McKenna said. "If you have a window sill, you can have your own garden."

Plus gardening can also be fun.

"I get to teach a class while getting my hands dirty on a nice spring day," McKenna continued with a smile. "What can be better than that?"

Which is something Lang said he might consider doing when back in Germany.

"I like being outside," he said. "This has been a good experience."