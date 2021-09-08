Nature meets nostalgia: Treehouses return in style

For many people, basic is OK for treehouses. Jim Brook, a 71-year-old grandfather in Breckenridge, Colorado, built his three grandsons a small platform treehouse nestled among some aspen trees a few years ago.

“I love to introduce them to nature and encourage them to play outdoors, so a simple structure with a metal pole ‘fireman’ exit seemed like it would be fun,” Brook said. "At times we have also set a small tarp overhead and a carpet remnant on the plywood platform.”

Others like their treehouses with a bit of luxury. The Mohicans Treehouse Resort in Glenmont, Ohio, is packed with amenities for those who want to enjoy the outdoors with the comforts of modern living.

The nine treehouses (and two under construction) at Mohican are indeed built with supporting trees, but they have the feel of a fancy hotel: black walnut or cherry wood floors, 100-year-old barn siding, nice linens and throw pillows, indoor plumbing, air conditioning and heat.

One of the treehouses on the property, Little Red, was featured on the Animal Planet series “Treehouse Masters.” Another one, White Oak, has a ground-level entrance, making it wheelchair-accessible.

“The goal was to have them available all year round, with all amenities,” said Laura Mooney, who owns the resort with her husband, Kevin. “We didn’t want guests to have to go to a shower house. They could stay in the treehouse and everything is there.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0