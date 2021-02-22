Nevada Senate passes bill to form 'dark sky places' program

The bill does not include provisions to protect dark sky places from development that could bring encroaching light pollution. Marshall said the purpose of the designations was to promote tourism and economic activity for rural communities near dark sky places and their small businesses.

State Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, said protecting Nevada’s dark skies would complement projects underway, including the construction of an observatory in Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada. Ratti, who serves as director on the Great Basin National Park Foundation’s board, said it would be the first facility of its kind built in a national park.

The bill received support from wilderness advocates, business groups and local officials from throughout rural Nevada, including Lincoln County.

Federal agencies control 98% of the county's land, most of which is overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Defense, which owns the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Marcia Hurd, the president of the Lincoln County Tourism Authority, said a lack of land for unrestricted commercial activity led to economic struggles in the county and a reliance on tourism. She hopes dark sky designations will bring additional tourists to eastern Nevada.