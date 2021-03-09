New Mexico Senate votes on liquor, redistricting, tax breaks

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In their second-to-last week of the 60-day Legislative session, lawmakers are moving fast.

Here's a look at the major votes taken on Tuesday.

— The Senate voted 22-13 to allow for public financing of candidates seeking to serve as judges. New Mexico already allows public financing for campaigns for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. The new law would extend financing to campaigns for lower courts, likely the first in the nation to do so.

— A plan to determine boundaries for congressional districts passed unanimously 39-0. Democratic leadership promised that the process would be non-partisan. Under the plan, redistricting maps will be drawn by an independent board, and the legislature would decide which one to adopt.