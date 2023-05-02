The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her eighth birthday on Tuesday.
Shared the evening before her birthday, the photo shows
Charlotte sitting in a white chair wearing a white floral dress and smiling at the camera.
Like many of the images released of the young royals, the palace said it was taken by her mother, Catherine, in Windsor over the weekend.
Princess Charlotte poses for a picture taken this weekend by her mother.
The Princess of Wales/Reuters
"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," the Prince and Princess of Wales' official
Twitter account said, alongside a balloon and birthday cake emoji.
Charlotte was born at St. Mary's Hospital in west London and is third in line to the British throne, after her father Prince William and older brother Prince George, 9.
Her birthday marks the start of a busy week for the British royal family, which will celebrate King Charles III's coronation on Saturday in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.
Charlotte's role in the ceremony has not yet been officially announced but her brother George is one of eight boys chosen to "attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service," the palace said last month.
Photos: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis through the years
Britain's Prince William holds his son Prince George as they leave the balcony following the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, June 13, 2015. Hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial dress have marched in London in the annual Trooping the Color parade to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The Trooping the Color tradition originates from preparations for battle, when flags were carried or "trooped" down the rank for soldiers to see. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland
Prince George, left, looks up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on as he visits the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, Friday July 8, 2016. (Richard Pohle/ Pool photo via AP)
Richard Pohle
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge react, as they talk to the media whilst holding the Prince of Cambridge, Tuesday July 23, 2013, after posing for photographers outside St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth on Monday July 22. The Royal couple are expected to head to London’s Kensington Palace from the hospital with their newly born son, the third in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color, in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Ian Vogler
Britain's Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watch the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards, London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
This undated photo issued on Saturday, April 22, 2023, by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother Kate, Princess of Wales, in Windsor, England, in early April 2023. Prince Louis's 5th birthday is on Sunday, April 23. (Millie Pilkington/The Prince and Princess of Wales via AP)
Millie Pilkington
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, with her kids Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, sing the national anthem as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah McKay
FILE - Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, June21, 2022, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Aaron Chown
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge looks into the pram carrying his sister Princess Charlotte, pushed by Kate the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince William at left, as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene after her christening on the Sandringham Estate, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (Chris Jackson, Pool Photo via AP)
Chris Jackson
FILE - In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William and his wife Kate will bring their two young children on an official visit to Canada later this month. The trip announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 will mark the first official overseas jaunt for 1-year-old Princess Charlotte. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
Tim Ireland
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
From foreground left, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George walk past honor guards, during the arrival ceremony, at the airport, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have arrived in Poland, the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
In this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo in Balmoral, Scotland, with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Back from from left, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, middle row from left, Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and front row from left, Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II and Savannah Phillips. The photo has been released to mark what would have been the Queen's 97th birthday. (Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace via AP)
Princess of Wales
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Princess Charlotte watch a swimming event at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince Charles, left, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis her great-grandson, covering his ears with his hands, next to his mother Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte her daughter, at right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Kate, Princess of Wales , second left, Prince William, right, Prince George, centre, and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Prince George, from left, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
