NYC aims to end Trump contracts for ice rinks, golf course

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is looking to terminate its contracts with President Donald Trump to run two Central Park skating rinks and other facilities after a Trump-inspired mob rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government, a clearly unconstitutional act, and people died,” the Democratic mayor said at a news briefing. “That’s unforgivable. So our legal team is right now assessing the options, and as quickly as we come to a resolution we’re going to have something to say.”

The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. An email seeking a response to de Blasio's comments indicating a wish to cancel the contracts was sent to Trump Organization representatives.

If the city terminates its contracts, it will be another example of the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters affecting the Republican president's business interests.