Off-script Olympics: Wins, losses, and a whole lot of improv

Three of the world's best-known athletes — Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic — didn't end up doing anywhere near what they were expected to do in Tokyo, and the ensuing (and productive) conversation about emotional health, mental pressure and learning how to take care of one's self suffused the rest of the Games.

If the Olympics is, as they like to say, one of the planet's biggest stages, there was a lot of improv going on.

It was jarring, and understandably so, even beyond the spectatorless stands. The sharply drawn narrative of winners and losers has fueled Olympic storytelling for generations — either-or storylines only occasionally interrupted by eruptions and controversies. But this time around, the storylines seemed both more subtle and a lot more disruptive.

That perhaps says less about the Olympics than it does about the times in which we live — a confusing, complex, intricate era that resists easy solutions as much as it is filled with people who want to impose them.