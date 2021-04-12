Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WVa

Ruby said the message is similar to what the state sells in it’s tourism promotion campaign.

“Except, instead of saying come here for a weekend and come here for a week, we’re saying, come here permanently,” she said.

The program was kickstarted in October by a $25 million gift to WVU from Brad Smith, the executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors, and his wife, Alys, for an outdoor economic development collaborative. Brad Smith, who grew up in Kenova, West Virginia, said he studied remote worker programs in Tulsa, Vermont, and in an area of northwestern Alabama known as The Shoals, to see how the concept might work in West Virginia.

He found that successful programs have essential services such as broadband and affordable housing; vibrant communities with dining options and an arts and entertainment scene that draws in younger people; and something unique to draw them in.

In West Virginia, that distinctive flavor is the outdoors.