Pandemic puppies hit the dog park; owners are nervous wrecks

You can also try a “consent test,” says Steele. If you think a dog is being too rough, gently pull the dog out and see whether the other dog moves away. If so, the aggressor “was indeed being a bit too rough and the other dog needed a break. But if the ‘victim’ dog follows, they’re saying, ‘Hey, wait -- we were playing -- I was fine!’”

Steele says learning dog body language is helpful, too. He recommends the ispeakdog.org website and the new book “Doggie Language” by Lili Chin (Hachette).

Aggression is uncommon in most dogs, according to Cooper, but “if your dog lunges, snaps or bites another dog or person,” get help from a trainer with the right experience.

And to avoid problems in older dogs, Cooper says it helps to socialize puppies young, adding that they “do best playing in pairs.”

Sometimes owners fret when one dog mounts another, but experts say that’s normal dog play and not always sexual in nature. (In fact, dogs sometimes mount dogs of the same gender.) Of course, be careful if your dog isn’t spayed or neutered to avoid situations that could lead to unwanted pregnancies.

BRING ME THE BALL