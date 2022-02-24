2 babies on 2/22/22: Papillion dad says family lucky to welcome twins on Twosday

Julie Anderson
Omaha World-Herald
OMAHA -- Alex and Abigail Bostwick didn’t realize that Tuesday, 2/22/22, was going to be a big deal when Abigail’s doctor set the date to deliver the couple’s twins by cesarean section.
Alex Bostwick said it didn’t register until the Papillion couple’s 5-year-old son, Christopher, came home a few days before and told his parents that his kindergarten class was having a big 2/22/22 celebration.
“No joke, I honestly didn’t know it was a thing,” he said.
But the Bostwicks celebrated Twosday in style nonetheless, welcoming sons Liam at 9:31 a.m. and Emmett at 9:32 a.m.
“We’re the lucky ones, having these little guys,” Bostwick said.
Now the family is adjusting to life with twins.
“They started off super chill and relaxed early yesterday,” he said. “And I was thinking, ‘This is going to be pretty easy. These guys are just kicking it.’ “
But then the babies needed diaper changes and feedings — and not on an ordered schedule. “We’re busy all the time,” Bostwick said. “They’re a handful, for sure. But it’s pretty incredible, really.”
The family has a nursery set up at home and three car seats installed in a row in the back of their vehicle. And they will have time to settle in. Abigail Bostwick has eight weeks of maternity leave, and Alex Bostwick, who works at PayPal, has eight weeks of “bonding” leave that will allow him to spend time with his children.
“We can just kind of get our life started together,” he said.
And while the couple weren’t sure how big brother Christopher would take to his little brothers after five years as an only child, he’s already helping out, making sure the wipes are ready for Dad during diaper changes.
“He’s my little tag-team partner, for sure,” Bostwick said.
Top Journal Star photos for February
Top Journal Star photos for February
Kelly Miller practices disc golf at Tierra/Briarhurst Park, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (center) tries to shoot past Rutgers' Jailyn Mason (left) and Shug Dickson during the second half of a basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Among the drink options at Tipsy Tina's are a 32 ounce margarita (right) and a margarita flight. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference at Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Older editions of Scribe on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Lincoln High. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Bartender Mia Coleman pours a citra kolsch at Backswing Brewing Company on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
(L -R) Roommates and friends Jacob Ray, Zach Borer and Brandon Wardman take advantage of cold temperatures to play pond hockey on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Oak Lake Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Gubernatorial candidates from left, Carol Blood, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour, Theresa Thibodeau, attend a gubernatorial candidate forum, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Allison Weidner drives through Penn State's Niya Beverley and Leilani Kapinus at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln East's Bryaden McPhail (left) makes a layup next to Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter during a high school basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Lincoln East, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his win over Michigan. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) shoots a jump-shot against Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe talks with Laurie Lewis during a break from a city council public comment session on fairness resolution, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Wayne's Jamie Janke celebrates the win against Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family in the girls state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
The Grand Island bowling team celebrates the victory against Northwest during the boys state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Mosi, a three-week-old giraffe, is licked by her mother, Zawadi, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska’s MiCole Cayton (left) attempts to retrieve the ball that Minnesota’s Sara Scalia (14) dropped during the game between Nebraska and Minnesota at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Winside's Art Escalante wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the boy's Class D 145-pound championship match at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Spectators watch as polar plungers make their way to the water at Holmes Lake on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Fremont's Benny Alfaro celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound semifinals match with head coach Ben Wilcox, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
A view of Riley Garden at Riley Elementary School is seen in this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts warms up during a wrestling practice, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Abloom’s manager, Jeanette Steider, prepares bouquets of flowers for valentines day shoppers. Abloom has been a flower shop located in Lincoln, NE since 2008 on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Rally participants hold signs questioning the mitigation efforts for the hazardous waste at the AltEn facility in Mead on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Capitol rotunda. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln's Pub pizza chef David Garcia (left) and line cook Humbirto Avalos work at the restaurant, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser dives during the Heartland Athletic Conference diving championships, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Lincoln Southeast. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
An aerial view of Pioneers Park on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska’s Eric Curry (1) (right) celebrates a three point shot against Minnesota on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!