Babies born to two southwest Iowa brothers on same day in November

Tim Johnson
Two southwest Iowa brothers and their wives were blessed with baby boys on the same day last month.
Dean Dallas Jensen, son of Michael and Emilee Jensen of Council Bluffs, was born at 4:21 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He joined his brother, Mac, who is 19 months old.
At 6:49 p.m. that day, Koe Allen Jensen, first child of Tyler and Molly Jensen of Avoca, was born just across the hall from his young cousin.
“It was like a family reunion at that end of the hall,” said Dr. Lori Platt, obstetrician-gynecologist at Jennie, who delivered Koe Allen. “I think it’s such a special birth story for these cousins.”
Both mothers were induced because of pregnancy-related health conditions, Platt said.
“They did not plan this,” she said. “It just happened they both came in and were told they needed to have babies. It was just really neat how it all happened.”
The brothers “were pretty excited about it,” Emilee said, adding that Michael was proud that Dean arrived first.
“They’re pretty close in age and have always been pretty competitive in everything they do,” she said.
Emilee was expecting to see Dean Dallas on Dec. 14, but her plans changed after she mentioned to a co-worker at the women’s health clinic she manages that she had itchy hands and feet. One of the nurse practitioners cautioned her that that was a symptom of cholestasis of pregnancy, a liver condition that can cause serious complications in babies, and advised her to tell her physician.
“A lot of women don’t realize what that means,” Emilee said.
A doctor she saw on Nov. 23 for another reason told her she should be induced on the first available day, which turned out to be Nov. 29. Her OB/GYN, Dr. Emily Lange, delivered Dean. He was 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
Lange started giving Emilee low doses of a medication to induce that morning, but it took a while for labor to start, Emilee said.
“I walked a million laps around the hospital until labor got so strong that I had trouble walking,” she said. “The actual induction took a long time, but labor was about two pushes, and Dean came out. I was really lucky that I had him within about 10 minutes.”
Emilee’s husband and sister were both there, Emilee said. Michael was supportive but stayed across the room. He didn’t want to watch too closely or see his wife in so much pain.
Molly wasn’t due until Dec. 16, but her pregnancy had triggered diabetes, Platt said. On Nov. 28, she saw her regular OB/GYN, Dr. Tana Perry, who told her she would be induced the next day.
“I was a little nervous, because it was my first baby,” Molly said.
Platt delivered Koe Allen because it was after 5 p.m. and she happened to be the obstetrician on call.
“I went in and introduced myself,” she said. “She pushed a couple times, and she had the baby.”
Koe Allen was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long.
“Molly did great,” Platt said. “The type of diabetes she had, once they’ve given birth, they’re not considered diabetic anymore.
“They were just over the moon with the baby,” she said. “They were just a fun couple. (Tyler) was an awesome support person. He was by her side.”
Said Molly, “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Our nurses and doctors were amazing, so we had a great experience.”
The collaboration between all the physicians was illustrative of the teamwork at Jennie, Platt said.
“This is what I like about Jennie labor and delivery,” she said. “We are all super-supportive of each other” and provide the same care, even if they are serving a partner’s patient.
Both mothers and their newborns were discharged on Dec. 1.
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Iowa using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 49 count sites in Iowa. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project
here.
Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.
You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa
Canva
#41. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 12%
--- #2. Tennessee: 11%
--- #2. North Carolina: 11%
--- #4. South Carolina: 8%
--- #4. Georgia: 8%
Canva
#41. Red-headed Woodpecker (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 7%
--- #2. Delaware: 6%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 6%
--- #4. Kentucky: 5%
--- #5. Missouri: 4%
Canva
#41. Cedar Waxwing
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 13%
--- #2. Nebraska: 12%
--- #3. Kentucky: 10%
--- #3. Minnesota: 10%
--- #3. North Dakota: 10%
Canva
#39. Fox Sparrow (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 2.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington: 18%
--- #2. Oregon: 16%
--- #3. California: 14%
--- #4. Minnesota: 10%
--- #5. Alaska: 9%
Canva
#39. Brewer's Blackbird
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 2.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 7%
--- #2. Oregon: 2%
--- #2. South Carolina: 2%
--- #2. Iowa: 2%
--- #5. Missouri: 1%
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Iowa
Canva
#38. Purple Finch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 2.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 22%
--- #2. Minnesota: 16%
--- #3. Kentucky: 15%
--- #3. Arkansas: 15%
--- #3. Missouri: 15%
Canva
#36. Field Sparrow (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 2.46
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 9%
--- #2. Tennessee: 8%
--- #2. Kentucky: 8%
--- #4. Louisiana: 7%
--- #5. Oklahoma: 6%
Canva
#36. Eastern Bluebird
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%
- Average group size: 2.46
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 48%
--- #2. Georgia: 47%
--- #3. Tennessee: 39%
--- #4. South Carolina: 38%
--- #5. Alabama: 35%
Canva
#32. White-crowned Sparrow (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 93%
--- #2. California: 61%
--- #3. Arizona: 48%
--- #4. New Mexico: 33%
--- #5. Washington: 19%
Canva
#32. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wyoming: 13%
--- #2. North Dakota: 10%
--- #3. Idaho: 9%
--- #3. Montana: 9%
--- #5. South Dakota: 6%
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Iowa
Canva
#32. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 12%
--- #2. Idaho: 9%
--- #3. Kansas: 8%
--- #4. New Jersey: 7%
--- #5. Tennessee: 6%
Canva
#32. Pine Siskin
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Mexico: 20%
--- #2. Utah: 15%
--- #3. Idaho: 9%
--- #4. Washington: 8%
--- #4. Rhode Island: 8%
Canva
#31. Wild Turkey
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%
- Average group size: 4.01
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 17%
--- #2. Vermont: 16%
--- #3. New Hampshire: 15%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 14%
--- #5. Wyoming: 13%
Canva
#30. Brown Creeper
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Kentucky: 8%
--- #1. Missouri: 8%
--- #1. New Hampshire: 8%
--- #4. Delaware: 6%
--- #4. Iowa: 6%
Canva
#29. Song Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
- Average group size: 1.29
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington: 53%
--- #2. Oregon: 48%
--- #3. West Virginia: 38%
--- #4. Delaware: 32%
--- #5. Kentucky: 31%
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa
Canva
#28. Chipping Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%
- Average group size: 4.57
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 31%
--- #2. South Carolina: 27%
--- #3. Texas: 24%
--- #4. Alabama: 23%
--- #5. Arkansas: 22%
Canva
#27. Carolina Wren
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Carolina: 82%
--- #2. North Carolina: 74%
--- #3. Alabama: 71%
--- #4. Virginia: 70%
--- #4. Georgia: 70%
Canva
#26. Eurasian Tree Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 1.4
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Missouri: 21%
--- #2. Iowa: 8%
--- #3. Illinois: 4%
Canva
#25. American Tree Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 1.63
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wyoming: 13%
--- #1. South Dakota: 13%
--- #3. North Dakota: 10%
--- #3. Michigan: 10%
--- #5. Nebraska: 8%
Canva
#24. Common Grackle
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 2.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Jersey: 37%
--- #2. South Dakota: 31%
--- #3. Connecticut: 30%
--- #4. Florida: 22%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 22%
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Canva
#23. Eurasian Collared-Dove
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%
- Average group size: 2.64
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Utah: 73%
--- #2. Idaho: 64%
--- #3. Wyoming: 63%
--- #3. South Dakota: 63%
--- #5. Montana: 51%
Canva
#22. Cooper's Hawk
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 47%
--- #2. Arizona: 23%
--- #3. Indiana: 14%
--- #4. Illinois: 13%
--- #5. Ohio: 11%
Canva
#21. Harris's Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%
- Average group size: 1.9
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 31%
--- #2. North Dakota: 20%
--- #3. Nebraska: 19%
--- #4. Kansas: 10%
--- #4. Iowa: 10%
Canva
#20. Red-winged Blackbird
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%
- Average group size: 3.2
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Michigan: 29%
--- #2. Ohio: 27%
--- #3. Illinois: 26%
--- #4. West Virginia: 25%
--- #5. Kentucky: 23%
Canva
#19. Northern Flicker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%
- Average group size: 1.32
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Montana: 67%
--- #2. Colorado: 64%
--- #3. Nevada: 60%
--- #4. Washington: 57%
--- #5. Idaho: 55%
You may also like: Best private high schools in Iowa
Canva
#18. American Crow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%
- Average group size: 1.59
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wyoming: 38%
--- #2. Maine: 34%
--- #2. Washington: 34%
--- #4. Arkansas: 33%
--- #4. North Carolina: 33%
Canva
#17. Tufted Titmouse
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%
- Average group size: 1.49
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 100%
--- #2. Connecticut: 97%
--- #3. Vermont: 91%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 89%
--- #5. Kentucky: 87%
Canva
#16. American Robin
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%
- Average group size: 2.07
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 63%
--- #2. New Mexico: 47%
--- #2. Nevada: 47%
--- #4. Kentucky: 44%
--- #5. Nebraska: 42%
Canva
#15. European Starling
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 31%
- Average group size: 3.98
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 38%
--- #1. South Dakota: 38%
--- #1. Delaware: 38%
--- #4. New Jersey: 32%
--- #5. Iowa: 31%
Canva
#14. Hairy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 35%
- Average group size: 1.13
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Dakota: 70%
--- #2. Connecticut: 68%
--- #3. Vermont: 63%
--- #4. Maine: 61%
--- #5. Minnesota: 54%
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Canva
#13. Mourning Dove
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 35%
- Average group size: 1.85
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Jersey: 81%
--- #2. Nevada: 80%
--- #3. Connecticut: 79%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 77%
--- #4. Kentucky: 77%
Canva
#12. White-throated Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 35%
- Average group size: 1.97
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 67%
--- #2. Rhode Island: 58%
--- #3. Connecticut: 56%
--- #3. New Jersey: 56%
--- #5. Virginia: 51%
Canva
#11. Red-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 53%
- Average group size: 1.19
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Alaska: 68%
--- #2. South Dakota: 63%
--- #3. Maine: 62%
--- #4. Nebraska: 58%
--- #4. Michigan: 58%
Canva
#10. Red-bellied Woodpecker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 69%
- Average group size: 1.17
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Connecticut: 86%
--- #2. New Jersey: 78%
--- #3. Nebraska: 77%
--- #4. Ohio: 76%
--- #5. Maryland: 70%
Canva
#9. Northern Cardinal
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%
- Average group size: 2.08
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Kentucky: 92%
--- #2. Alabama: 90%
--- #3. Nebraska: 88%
--- #4. Ohio: 87%
--- #5. Missouri: 86%
You may also like: Famous actresses from Iowa
Canva
#8. House Finch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%
- Average group size: 3.6
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 93%
--- #2. Utah: 88%
--- #2. New Mexico: 88%
--- #4. Alabama: 84%
--- #5. Arizona: 82%
Canva
#7. Downy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 82%
- Average group size: 1.48
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Connecticut: 92%
--- #2. Massachusetts: 84%
--- #3. Minnesota: 83%
--- #4. Iowa: 82%
--- #5. North Dakota: 80%
Canva
#6. White-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 84%
- Average group size: 1.42
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Connecticut: 93%
--- #2. Vermont: 89%
--- #2. Maine: 89%
--- #4. Michigan: 86%
--- #5. West Virginia: 84%
Canva
#5. Blue Jay
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 84%
- Average group size: 2.06
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 96%
--- #2. Nebraska: 92%
--- #3. Massachusetts: 90%
--- #4. South Dakota: 88%
--- #4. Connecticut: 88%
Canva
#4. American Goldfinch
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 84%
- Average group size: 3.53
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Iowa: 84%
--- #2. Vermont: 81%
--- #3. Maine: 73%
--- #4. Wisconsin: 72%
--- #5. Minnesota: 70%
You may also like: Warmer winters: How climate change has affected Iowa
Canva
#3. House Sparrow
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 84%
- Average group size: 8.91
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Dakota: 88%
--- #2. Iowa: 84%
--- #2. Illinois: 84%
--- #4. Ohio: 75%
--- #5. Utah: 73%
Canva
#2. Black-capped Chickadee
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 88%
- Average group size: 2.33
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 100%
--- #2. New Hampshire: 97%
--- #3. Maine: 94%
--- #3. Minnesota: 94%
--- #3. Connecticut: 94%
Canva
#1. Dark-eyed Junco
- Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 88%
- Average group size: 3.21
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oregon: 93%
--- #2. North Dakota: 90%
--- #3. Washington: 88%
--- #3. Iowa: 88%
--- #5. Minnesota: 85%
Canva
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!