The Lincoln Children's Museum debuted a new exhibit on Sunday, aimed at teaching kids about apples, bees and entrepreneurship.

The Orchard will link the old with the new, according to Tara Knuth, executive director of the museum. The exhibit is being added to the top level of the apple tree that sprouts through all three floors of the museum space.

"We've had this apple tree since we moved into this museum location in 2000, so this is a very historical piece for the museum, and it just kind of needed an update," Knuth said.

So Knuth and the museum reached out to the Kimmel Orchard, which was the original sponsor of the apple tree exhibit, and the foundation helped the museum refresh it.

"We're so excited, it's fully interactive, with the balls (kids) can work their own apple farm," Knuth said.

There are three different functions in the exhibit that children can explore. Plastic balls act as apples that can be crushed or squeezed for apple juice and cider, or they can be ground up to make apple pie. There are stomp pads, wheels that turn conveyor belts and an auger that brings apples back to the top to restart the process.

Inside the center of the tree is a model of a beehive, and graphics on a wall near the exhibit describe the process of pollination and the importance of honeybees to apple production.

Children then get to see the apple products on a cart outside the orchard with props depicting apple juice, cider and pies.

The idea for the orchard started about a year ago, Knuth said. Once the details were ironed out, it took about three weeks to build the exhibit and bring it into the museum.

Knuth says that it's been a success since the exhibit debuted a week ago with a "soft opening." The Children's Museum staff will be closely observing the exhibit to make sure the children are getting the most out of it.

"We want everything to be perfect, we spend probably the first month of every exhibit observing, making sure everything is working as it should," Knuth said.

Linda Emanuel, of North Bend, brought her granddaughters to the Children's Museum for the day, and they immediately gravitated toward the orchard.

"It's very interactive, which I think is wonderful for little people that need to move and touch and experience," she said. "It gives them a good perspective on nature and the food that we eat, bringing it from farm to table."

