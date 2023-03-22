OMAHA — Many registered voters in Nebraska believe the lack of quality, affordable child care is a serious problem in the state. That’s according to a new survey commissioned by Nebraska Extension and We Care for Kids, a partnership of state and community-based organizations that aim to build support for early childhood education and for early childhood teachers.

According to the public opinion survey, the lack of affordable child care and early learning is deemed to be a serious problem by nearly three-quarters of Nebraskans — on par with concerns about crime and the cost of housing.

“The extent of the crisis was worse than we anticipated and the findings show that Nebraskans really want solutions,” said Kara Ficke, We Care for Kids campaign manager.

Ficke said she hopes the results of the survey will show that struggles with child care are not isolated to one part of the state and that Nebraskans need to come together to focus on solutions.

Ninety-one percent of counties in Nebraska with child care facilities do not have enough available places to meet the demand, Ficke said.

The firm New Bridge Strategy conducted the survey last month. About 500 registered voters throughout Nebraska were interviewed over the phone and online, with quotas set for key demographic sub-groups like gender and age.

Nebraskans who participated in the survey live in cities, the suburbs, small towns and rural areas and were almost evenly split between men and women. The majority were Republicans (48%), but Democrats made up 28% and the other 23% said they were independents or belonged to another party.

According to the survey, three-quarters or more across party lines view access to quality affordable child care as essential to the economy and workers.

Nearly half said the availability of quality and affordable child care has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic. And 58% have either experienced or know someone who has had to miss work because of the problem.

Lori Weigel, who helped conduct the survey, said since the pandemic began in 2020, awareness about the lack of affordable child care has demonstrably changed. Now, men who don’t have children are mentioning the cost of child care as an issue in surveys.

Weigel said similar surveys done in other states indicate that Nebraskans’ support for affordable and quality child care is about the same or higher than in other states.

The survey also sought to find out if Nebraskans would support making child care and early learning a funding priority. In the survey, 84% agreed that Nebraska should support child care and early learning like it does K-12 schools and higher education.

That’s notable, because people don’t often agree that money should be used to solve a problem, Weigel said.

That 84% agree that Nebraska should support child care and early learning shows a different level of willingness to invest, Weigel said.