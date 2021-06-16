'We have our full family now': Omaha couple welcomes quadruplets

Four weeks after the positive pregnancy test, the couple found out they were having quads.

Maria had no complications during her pregnancy, but she did spend the final month in the hospital before delivering the babies April 30.

Luca, the oldest, is calm and relaxed. He’s quiet and manages to sleep through the cries of his siblings. He weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces.

Julianna, who weighed 2 pounds, 12 ounces, is sweet and a little sassy.

Barrett has a big personality and loves to be held. He also weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces.

Tychus, who weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces, is laid-back, but he lets Mom and Dad know when he’s hungry.

The Sawageds both work in the same department at the Nebraska Furniture Mart. Joseph, who is able to work from home, is back on the job. He said his employer has been flexible in letting him step away to help with the babies during the day. Maria said she plans to go back to work next month.

Their house is full of baby gear, including hundreds of bibs and pacifiers, two changing tables and four baby seats. In the meantime, Dad said he’s started thinking about saving up for high school, cars and college … times four.