PARTING SHOT: A shot of adrenaline, a dose of hope

Two weeks after my second COVID-19 vaccination, I went shopping. Not grocery shopping or staples shopping. Shopping shopping. Buying stuff you don’t need shopping.
And it felt great.
Sure, I was careful about touching things and I thought twice about buying clothes without trying them on. But I was among people, looking at merchandise and planning for something more than a night with Netflix.
While trolling the aisles of a department store, I noticed mannequins had gained a little weight, too. These weren’t just plus-sized mannequins. These were plus-plus-sized mannequins. Either the creators were reflecting my reality (I know I’ve gained more than 19 pounds without even stepping on scale) or getting us to see what the stuff really looks like on someone who hasn’t exercised in 11 months. It was both upsetting and comforting. I didn’t buy (particularly since it was workout wear) but I did vow to jumpstart those ab exercises now that I’ve gotten my two shots.
After the first one, I felt an amazing sense of relief. I was giddy when I got into my car after the requisite 15-minute wait and decided I needed to celebrate. I raced to McDonald’s and devoured fries. I was back, I thought.
But then my arm started to feel like it had been slugged and I went back home and settled in with Netflix, once again.
During the four-week wait between vaccinations, I was extremely cautious. Sure, I had a better chance of weathering COVID-19, but I didn’t want to tempt fate. I stayed in, limited my exposure and counted the days until my second poke with Pfizer.
When the day arrived (after much fretting about bad weather on the day), I got there at least 30 minutes before my appointment and started visiting with others in the waiting area. It was like being with fellow soldiers in the coronavirus war. We talked about that first shot, shared war stories and compared wish lists. We all wanted to see friends and family in person, eat inside restaurants, go on trips and live the life we once knew.
The second shot prompted muscle pains, but I didn’t care. I was almost home free. I vowed to get fries again and, then, in the car, I started to cry. I'm not sure why. It was like emotion had built up inside me and I had been steeling myself against the worst.
I thought about the friends I lost to COVID. I considered final conversations that didn’t happen, funerals that weren’t held, the purgatory we all seemed to be inhabiting.
At home with the fries, I started to feel concurrently hot and cold. I had a killer headache and a throbbing pain in my left leg. Side effects, no doubt, but I took that as a sign the vaccine was working.
Two days of those effects were nothing. Armed with the vaccine, I cracked the drapes and actually thought about spring cleaning. I sorted receipts for my taxes, threw out outdated food and made plans for that big day of shopping.
When it came, I was ready to buy something totally unnecessary. A piano? A sofa? A new car?
Nope. I came home with a big bag of organizational containers – bins, buckets and lazy Susans.
A cop out? Nope. I saw that as very hopeful. If I was planning far enough ahead to sort and categorize, I had to believe there was a future for me -- one that didn't involve sweatpants, takeout food and the 24th viewing of "Home Alone."