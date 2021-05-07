PARTING SHOT: A shot of adrenaline, a dose of hope

During the four-week wait between vaccinations, I was extremely cautious. Sure, I had a better chance of weathering COVID-19, but I didn’t want to tempt fate. I stayed in, limited my exposure and counted the days until my second poke with Pfizer.

When the day arrived (after much fretting about bad weather on the day), I got there at least 30 minutes before my appointment and started visiting with others in the waiting area. It was like being with fellow soldiers in the coronavirus war. We talked about that first shot, shared war stories and compared wish lists. We all wanted to see friends and family in person, eat inside restaurants, go on trips and live the life we once knew.

The second shot prompted muscle pains, but I didn’t care. I was almost home free. I vowed to get fries again and, then, in the car, I started to cry. I'm not sure why. It was like emotion had built up inside me and I had been steeling myself against the worst.

I thought about the friends I lost to COVID. I considered final conversations that didn’t happen, funerals that weren’t held, the purgatory we all seemed to be inhabiting.

At home with the fries, I started to feel concurrently hot and cold. I had a killer headache and a throbbing pain in my left leg. Side effects, no doubt, but I took that as a sign the vaccine was working.