PARTING SHOT: Have you considered making a will?

You’ll be happy to note I finally got a will.

Granted, I didn’t want to sit down and figure out who was getting what. But those who believe the end is nearer than I pushed me. In other words, someone has to be responsible for all the junk I’ve collected over the years.

If you think it’s just about giving someone grandma’s dishes, guess again.

If there’s a dime left after you’ve died, someone will be chasing it. If there’s no paper that says it goes to so-and-so, the government gets it.

There’s also the matter of incapacitation. Say you can’t make decisions for yourself. Who gets to?

And there’s a form that says someone can pull the plug on you. Who has that right?

Things that you think are important – like your salt-and-pepper shaker collection – can be handled with a simple list tucked in with your will. If someone makes you mad, you can just cross off that name and put another in. And it’s totally fine.

When my grandmother neared 90, she started putting reminders on everything in her house. If a daughter happened to say she liked a specific lamp, her name went on masking tape and it was attached to the lamp. After a while, her home looked like everything had a name. It was just grandma’s way of making that list.

My parents were far less specific about things. They knew everything would go to me and my sister and, as mom said, “You’ll probably throw it all anyway,” so it wasn’t a critical moment.

What proved interesting is what we kept. We didn’t want furniture (which we didn’t have room for) or cars (that were too old to really drive), but little things that represented them. I got mom’s pin cushion even though I can’t sew. But I always remember her using it to hem my pants, fix holes in my shirts and keep me going. It’s a reminder, not a valuable artifact. Sis got dad’s coin “collection” (the change he put in a jug after work each night).

My “treasures” are equally meh. I have toys from my childhood but none of them are the kind that show up on auction. These are stuffed animals that have had the fur "loved" off them Each one, pproximate value: Five cents. Sentimental value: Priceless.

The things that “really” matter come with a deed – or some supporting papers.

If, say, you make it to the end with property, it’ll be sold and distributed accordingly. What I didn’t realize: How these things are sorted. Instead of saying, “I’d like to leave $100 to Joe,” they want you to put percentages. That way, if you only have $100 left, it doesn’t all go to Joe. So Joe could get 10 percent of my final balance. He could get $10 or he could get much more.

That aspect got me thinking: Who would get it if I had no heirs?

Here’s where you think about schools you attended, groups you belonged to, friends you wanted to thank. Try it now – make a list of those you’d consider worthy and you just might change your thinking.

The will is also a place where you can make requests regarding your funeral. Spoiler alert: I did this. Because I wanted to control the final “meal,” I said I wanted burgers, fries and Cokes served following my service. This has been the go-to for most of my life. I figured it would be like you were having one last lunch with me. And, I made sure there wouldn’t be Pepsi served because I can’t stand Pepsi. (Sorry.) I didn’t list hymns I wanted sung or people I wanted to speak because I figured I have some time to put that on the list. It’s kind of like my movie posters collection. We’ll see when we get closer.

If you’ve done this kind of inventory, you know it’s unsettling. You go through life never considering the end and, then, it happens. Without a list – or masking tape – you’re not in charge.

Having now done it, I do feel a sense of relief. And, if I last long enough, I’ll probably rewrite the will more than once.

Now, though, I’m comforted knowing we’re serving burgers at the funeral and my old stuffed animals won’t go immediately in the trash.

