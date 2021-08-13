Dayze the dog found 2½ months after she went missing in Carter Lake

Dayze is feasting on steak and hamburgers.

She also is sporting a fancy new GPS tag linked to the cellphone of her owner, Amanda Richardson.

Nothing is too good for the 7-year-old Boston terrier-beagle mix who was found 2½ months after escaping from a yard in Carter Lake, Iowa.

Richardson still can’t believe Dayze is home.

“I thought maybe someone had her and stole her and I would never get her back or she just died somewhere,” Richardson said.

An emaciated Dayze was found under a tree on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, across from Harrah’s Casino in Council Bluffs. Trapped on the levee, she had made a nest near a drainage pipe and was discovered by workers who were clearing weeds.

They called the Nebraska Humane Society, and animal control officer Misty Binau coaxed Dayze to come out. She then got in touch with Richardson. A green tattoo on her belly confirmed it was Dayze.

Richardson was working at the Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs when she got the call. She cried as Binau texted pictures of the dog.