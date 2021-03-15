Lost dog that traveled nearly 100 miles to Omaha now back home in Sioux City

Scared and lost, the plight of a dog wandering around the northern edge of Omaha took on urgency this month when a social media image riveted animal-lovers: the pup was tired, gaunt, its tail was tucked between its legs, its collar and tag dangled from a scrawny neck.

Somewhere, it had a home.

Unlike many other lost pets, this dog would have happy outcome. She would be caught, and her tag would lead her home to Sioux City, Iowa.

Ivy, a black Lab/pit bull mix, had traveled nearly 100 miles over 23 days, including during the worst cold to hit the area in some 25 years.

No one knows how Ivy got to Omaha, but her rescue came just in time, said Kelli Brown, director of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society.

Ivy had lost 10 to 15 pounds, and she had a badly infected wound where her collar had become embedded in her armpit. (Ivy had lost so much weight, she had “stepped through” her collar with one of her front legs trapped in the collar. When Ivy was found, she weighed 29 pounds, down from her previous 40 to 45 pounds.)

“She probably didn’t have much time, so I’m glad we found her when we did,” Brown said.