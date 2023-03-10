OMAHA -- Howie the rainbow crab knows sign language, how to walk on a leash and give a great high five.

She displays her "happy mouth" when given a favorite treat.

It’s when Howie gazes longingly at her from her aquarium, though, that really gets to Omaha owner Laura Porter. And, apparently, to the millions of viewers that follow her every move on social media.

“I think people just love the way I love her,” Porter said.

The first post that Porter did a few years ago of her cleaning Howie’s shell with a toothbrush garnered 5 million views. Considering she had only four friends on TikTok at the time, Porter was astonished.

The stay-at-home mom now has 600,000 followers between Instagram and TikTok. Many of her posts, the editing of which is almost a full-time job, get a million views or more.

Millions of viewers agonize when Howie molts. Ninety percent of rainbow crabs don’t survive the painful shedding of their shells, which occurs every eight months at Howie’s age.

They fret when she seems to get too many treats. Howie relishes meatloaf, cheese and junk food.

They adore -- and worry -- when she rolls around the house in a hamster ball.

“There is some controversy about hamster balls that they are not healthy for hamsters although they still sell them,” Porter said. “When they saw I put a crab in a hamster ball, the world went nuts.”

And, for goodness sake, how can you resist a Cardisoma Armatum like Howie in a cowboy hat? Howie has all kinds of hats, many made by Porter, who likes to knit.

Howie joined the Porters eight years ago, when their daughter was devastated by the death of her beta fish. She's named after a character in the television show, “Bobby’s World.” Porter didn’t realize until a few years later that Howie was a girl, and, by then, the name had stuck.

Porter started by posting clips of her caring for Howie, who needs brushing to keep her shell clear of bacteria. Then, just as she did when her daughter was a baby, she taught Howie sign language and posted those videos, too.

Howie taps her mouth once for food. They are working on the word more.

“She has food preferences,” Porter said. "She celebrates when she finds a food she really loves or she does a 'happy mouth.'”

She tolerates the hats, which Porter thought humanized Howie, because a lot of people were scared of her and thought she looked like a giant spider.

As if!

Rainbow crabs aren’t an easy pet. They have to be carefully fed so they get just the right amount of protein. They can get deadly shell rot. Some live three to five years in captivity, but for many, it’s just around three months, Porter said.

Porter has figured out how Howie likes the setup in her 55-gallon aquarium -- half water and half places to bask -- but she still gets bored. Hence the walks. She’ll even sit on the couch with Porter to watch TV.

Like any pet, she wants to be with her owner. She'll run to her when scared.

“I can pick her up and snuggle her. I can put her on my head. She doesn’t trust anyone else,” Porter said.

Porter spends a lot of time answering questions about Howie's care and gives advice to those who own a crab of their own. The whole endeavor isn't a money-maker, Porter said. It's a love story.

“She really is loved by people,” Porter said. “I think they like that she is kind of like a cat. She has boundaries. Right before she molts, she gets really crabby.”

When the geriatric crab gets crabby, she gets a little extra TLC. After all, at more than 8 years old, she's already beating the odds.

“I’m just doing the best for her to make her as happy and healthy as possible,” Porter said. "It's the right thing to do."

