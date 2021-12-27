 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Tulsa police officers adopt puppies abandoned on Christmas

Tulsa police puppies

Tulsa police officers are pictured with puppies that reportedly were left at a local QuikTrip on Saturday night. The officers adopted the puppies, TPD said in a social media post.

 Courtesy Tulsa police

Four Tulsa police officers and a QuikTrip employee adopted five puppies that were left abandoned at a QuikTrip on Christmas, the police department said in a social media post.

“Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped duffel bag on the counter at QT,” read the post on Sunday morning.

“Mingo Valley Division — Edward Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the QT employee.

“Big thanks to the cute pups, awesome officers and QT employee.

“If you’re looking for a pet, please adopt don’t shop, there are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets,” the post read.

Tulsa police did not say which QuikTrip location the puppies were left, but the Mingo Valley Division covers the southeast portion of Tulsa.

