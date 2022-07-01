'We needed a win' — Lost dog found in Lincoln after two years missing

Two years ago, Dawn VanArsdale lost her furry best friend.

She took her beagle mix to her dad’s house in Ashland one November day in 2020, as she had done countless times. There, he often played, chased birds and picked up stray sticks he found laying in the grass.

But her lovable pup didn’t come back from his romp around the property this time.

She drove around looking for him, posted his picture on Facebook and prayed for his safe return.

Hours went by, then days, and it seemed as if her loyal dog had vanished from thin air.

When the first winter without him rolled around, VanArsdale was sure Spook — named for his stealthiness that often caught his family by surprise — wouldn’t be coming home.

“He's been our family dog,” VanArsdale said. “All the grandkids grew up with him, so it was pretty devastating.”

VanArsdale works as a dog groomer for Superior Veterinary Care in Lincoln, where she interacts with pups all day. Every time she heard a stray had come in, she caught herself wondering if it might be her old pal. But it never was.

She was sure that if he was going to turn up, he would’ve already. It was time to move on.

“We had pretty much given up hope,” she said.

But then, something strange happened at their sister clinic, Belmont Veterinary Center. Earlier this week, someone walked into the center with a splotchy, skinny, black-and-white dog.

A woman dropped the pooch off, saying that she found him by a dumpster having a seizure. Veterinary assistant Kea Riley took the pup wrapped in a blanket and examined him immediately.

He was in rough shape.

“He was dehydrated, he was super skinny, and he had extreme hair loss on his shoulders and back because of some really terrible fleas,” Riley said. “He had a seizure, and we gave him some anti-seizure meds right away and tried to keep him calm until we could find somebody.”

Riley did what Belmont does with all dogs who come in without owners: snapped a picture of the dog and uploaded it to their Facebook page and several missing pets Facebook groups, hoping the owner might just happen to see it.

VanArsdale’s boss saw the post and thought she recognized the dog, but VanArsdale thought it was almost too good to be true.

It was hard to believe it was Spook; not only had it been so long since she’d seen him, but he looked drastically different. He was half his size, and his once dark downy hair had turned powdery white in some places. Regardless, VanArsdale decided it was worth checking out.

“As soon as he heard my voice, he perked up and was trying to get out of the kennel to come to me,” VanArsdale said.

The pup remembering her was proof enough for both VanArsdale and Riley, and after an emotional reunion in the clinic, he went home.

The timing of Spook’s return could not have been more welcome, VanArsdale said. Her father recently had a stroke, and she had been struggling with watching a loved one suffer.

“God knew we needed a win,” VanArsdale said.

VanArsdale surprised her father with Spook at the hospital the day after his return. Her dad was glad to see the pup and it brought him to tears.

There were a few things VanArsdale found odd about the situation, though. She wondered how it was possible that a dog could fly under the radar for two years and magically reappear. She speculated that he should’ve been found or killed long before then.

Plus, the Belmont staff agreed that his nails were too long for a dog on the run. Most strays have short nails because of having to be on their feet so much. His back legs’ atrophy made it seem like he could’ve spent some time in a kennel. But Riley said she’s not sure what happened to Spook, and all she can do is speculate.

VanArsdale said she thinks someone may have taken him.

Regardless, she’s happy to have him back. His battle is far from over, though, as he arrived at the vet in dire shape. His seizures are getting more frequent, and VanArsdale said he needs more treatment before he’s in the clear.

The 13-year-old dog needs constant care at the moment, racking up a hefty vet bill. VanArsdale set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Spook’s medical services.

No matter what happens, VanArsdale is just grateful for a little more time with her long-lost best friend.

“I'm happy that we found him. I'm sad that he's in such bad shape,” VanArsdale said. “Even if something goes bad and we can't fix him, at least he’s home and around everyone he knows and loves.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0