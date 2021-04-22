Philly developer has big plans for Atlantic City's Showboat

Atlantic City has long defined itself as an adult playground. And even though there are attractions including a giant Ferris wheel and an aquarium, families have long complained that there is little do do in the resort beyond gambling and enjoying nightlife, particularly during the eight or nine months a year when the beach is not an option.

Although he has successfully developed numerous projects in Philadelphia, not everything Blatstein touches has turned to gold. His purchase and renovation of the former Pier Shops at Caesars in Atlantic City into an entertainment-shopping facility called The Playground fizzled; he eventually sold it back to Caesars Entertainment, he said, in order to fully concentrate on the Showboat.

Tuesday afternoon, a state agency, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, approved indoor and outdoor entertainment plans for the Showboat. They are separate from the $100 million water park at the site which the agency approved for a tax incentive plan last December.

The CRDA approved designation of the water park project as an entertainment retail district, which entitles it to an annual rebate of up to $2.5 million in sales tax generated by it for 20 years. There also will be tax breaks on construction materials used for the project.