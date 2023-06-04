SIOUX CITY — Cindy Agnes' eyes welled with tears as she brought Thursday's meeting of the Quota Club to a close.

Agnes, the chapter's president, wasn't the only one tearing up.

After all, the local chapter of the women's service group was disbanding after nearly 98 years.

"We didn't quite make it to our 100th birthday," Tamme Saul, a former president, said shortly before the Quota Club's final monthly meeting at the Sioux City Elks Club. "But we gave it our best shot."

Founded in 1919 in Buffalo, New York, by Wanda Frey Joiner, Quota International Inc. was organized as a way for women to help provide basic needs to women, children, the deaf and hard of hearing around the world.

At its height of popularity, there were Quota Clubs around the world, promoting a policy to eradicate poverty and hunger while promoting gender equality and empowering women.

But times have changed and service groups, once plentiful, have slowly dwindled.

Although Quota International, Inc. officially dissolved in 2020, several local chapters remained active while providing funds and assistance to many nonprofit organizations which had a heavy focus on women and children.

That was certainly the case with the Quota Club of Siouxland, which devoted its final meeting by handing out checks to such local charities as Lila Mae's House, Food Bank of Siouxland, Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Siouxland and a new music program being offered at First United Methodist Church.

This was just a small sampling of projects supported by the Siouxland Quota Club members.

Some of the organization's best known programs included "Signing Santa" (involving a Santa Claus who communicated with deaf children via sign language) and the "Quota Closet" (in which club members supplied Unity Elementary School students with emergency undergarments, socks and clothing, along with a variety of needed school supplies).

Agnes said she first became aware of the Quota Club through its annual Eighth Grade Honors Luncheon.

"I was an eighth grade teacher and had been attending its banquet for 20 years," she explained. "When I retired from educating in 2005 and began a career as a financial adviser, I joined Quota and was shocked by the sheer volume of things they did for the community on a regular basis."

In Saul's case, she personally spearheaded "Project Bookworm," in which more than 17,000 new books were given out to students in area schools.

"I never saw so many faces than when we were handing out free books," she said. "We take so many things for granted, but when you give a child a book that he can keep? It is so gratifying."

Saul joined the Quota Club in 2000, while Shay Gebauer joined 10 years earlier.

"When I joined Quota, there were so many rules of membership," Gebauer, who worked in the development office at Morningside University, noted. "There couldn't be more than three people in the same profession as members at the same time."

"So, theoretically, a person may have to wait years before she'd even be considered for membership," she added.

Gebauer credited Carolyn Rants, a retired vice president and dean of students at both Morningside and Western Iowa Tech Community College, for getting her involved with the Quota Club.

"I've been a Quota Club member for the past 39 years," Rants said. "That makes me the longest-tenured member."

"Well, I've been a Quota member for 37 years," Enola Peters chimed in. "So I'm right behind you."

Which brings up a delicate question. Why did the Quota Club have to disband?

Like Quota International, Agnes said Quota Club of Siouxland was faced with an aging membership base, with few younger members stepping up to take their place.

"Younger people are finding other ways to help out besides through service clubs," she explained.

Gebauer was even more blunt.

"The younger generation say their lives are way too busy," she said. "Our lives were just as busy. Not only did Quota Club members find time to raise funds for worthwhile causes but we also volunteered ourselves to make things happen."

As the final Quota Club meeting was coming to a close, Agnes said she hoped that surviving organizations would continue with programs introduced by Quota Club members.

"We want our good work to survive the club," she said.

Another thing that will survive the Quota Club of Siouxland's closure are the friendships made by its members.

"I've made so many friends through the Quota Club," Peters said. "We've laughed together and we've mourned together."

"Plus we've tried to make a difference in our community," Gebauer said. "That will always be the legacy of the Quota Club."