Couples everywhere: Here's why you (or they) can't ever find anything. It's not your fault

There is that partner who ends up tending to household chores and organization more than the other. In my case, my wife is the one who cares for the home and our child, and I work and pay the bills. I try to help around the house, but I don't have a lot of available time, and I am not particularly good at it (really). My wife, on the other hand, is a lesbian Martha Stewart. She is incredibly clean and neat and keeps our home very well organized.

The only problem is, I don't know where she puts anything. When I go to look for a stamp or a ladle or that bottle of scotch, I don't know where she moved it to. Of course, if I dare ask, she will cue the same line spouses for all of eternity have been spewing to their significant others. I am sure cave people did the same.

One spouse couldn't find the big rock they use for killing their dinner and asked the other where they moved it to, and they shrieked, "It's the second drawer in the hutch just like it's been for the last 2,000 years! When are you going to stop asking me?"

"Misplacing items is often the result of being rushed and trying to multitask. In the confusion to get onto the next goal, items are put aside randomly," Winter said.