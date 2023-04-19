SIOUX CITY — At the end of the month, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City and Northwest Iowa Group Sierra Club are hosting a presentation on light pollution at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The event is set for 2 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at the Museum and will be lead by David Hoferer, a local Sierra Club member and Briar Cliff University biology professor. Hoferer will not only talk about the issue itself but what can be done about it, according to a press release.

"Artificial lighting has been shown to have many consequences - both positive and negative- for humans and wildlife," the release said. "Light pollution, or artificial light at night, is the excessive or poor use of artificial outdoor light, and it disrupts the natural patterns of wildlife, contributes to the increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, disrupts human sleep, and obscures the stars in the night sky."

There's no cost of admission for the presentation and it will be livestreamed on the LWV's Facebook page which can be found by searching "League of Women Voters of Sioux City."