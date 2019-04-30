SIOUX CITY -- Cleaning up gear, performing controlled burns to remove debris and adding rock to recreation trails, employees who work for the Woodbury County park system have handled a lot of the main details to open facilities for use on Wednesday.
The county parks opened for the season Wednesday, a much anticipated event for residents who enjoy fishing, camping and other outdoor activities.
"I love this time of year. Everything is greening up," Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel said.
Heissel said the campgrounds, cabins and shelter houses will open in Little Sioux Park south of Correctionville, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve, both near Smithland, and Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park and Snyder Bend Park, both near Salix.
The county conservation board oversees 16 outdoor options totaling nearly 5,700 acres, including wildlife areas, nature preserves and parks. The Heissel said all the options make for "great outdoor fun close to home," and the 17 full-time and 17 seasonal workers enjoy making sure all the spots are well-maintained.
"We offer a lot of variety, there are a lot of things to choose from," he said.
The two county swimming beaches at Brown's Lake and Little Sioux Park, which are not staffed with lifeguards, open on May 25.
Rachel Raak, of Correctionville, rides a few miles south into Little Sioux Park and circles the park at least once a week. In other times, Raak's children go with her to the park, such as for family activities that are periodically brought to Little Sioux by staff of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
"We really enjoy observing the many variety of birds and have loved the swans," she said.
To begin the camping season, people who pay camping fees at one of the four parks on the May 3-5 weekend will receive promotional items, including a free coupon for one night of camping later in the 2019 year.
Heissel said there are multiple projects planned for this year. At Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, workers are razing an old concessions building and will replace it with a new building. People for the first time be able to rent paddle boats, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards at Brown's Lake, and a handicapped-accessible fishing pier will be added.
At the Owego Wetland Complex, water control structures will be repaired or replaced. Ditches will be cleaned out and steps to control cattails will be undertaken to improve water management at Owego.
A third 2019 project involves fixing the roof and other parts of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, with an estimated cost above $700,000. The county-owned facility, which opened in 1995, is located within Stone State Park.