SIOUX CITY -- Tuesday is the final day for people to enjoy the four splash pads in Sioux City.
The city Parks and Recreation Department in a release said the summer usage season will end Tuesday, for one more day of fun after the Labor Day weekend. The release thanked users for a great summer.
Two of the four splash pads opened this summer, with those at the new Cone Park, at 3800 Line Drive, and another at Cook Park, at 505 Market St. The other two are at Dale Street Park, 913 15th St., and Leeds Park, 3810 41st St.
The city has plans for a firefighter-themed splash pad at Rose Hill Park next year and another splash pad as part of the Riverfront development at Chris Larsen Park, which will begin construction in 2020.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore said splash pads' popularity is a nationwide trend. The advantages include low maintenance costs, no staffing needs and extended hours and seasons compared with a public pool.