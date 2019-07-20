{{featured_button_text}}

ELY, Minn. -- Daniel O'Kane has done it again. 

The Sioux City native, currently a resident of St. Paul, Minnesota, embarked on an 80-to-90-mile canoe-and-swim expedition of the Boundary Waters, a wilderness and body of water at the border between Canada and Minnesota. 

This swim was much harder, he said, than his adventure two years ago when he completed a human-powered, no-motorboat-reinforcement swimming-and-paddleboarding tour of the Apostle Islands in Lake Superior.

O'Kane, 38, was one of two swimmers, accompanied by two other men in canoes, who swam and canoed the Boundary Waters from July 1 to 12. The group planned for 10 days of swimming, with two extra days factored in in case of storms, illness, injury or other acts of God. 

One of the crew members did briefly get sick and O'Kane himself sustained an injury, so those two extra days came in handy. 

The "Swim for the Boundary Waters" crew, all experienced outdoorsmen, consisted of O'Kane, Nick Zdon, Jerry McMurray and Paul Voge. O'Kane, clad in his trademark orange swim cap, was the lead swimmer. 

Swimming the entire trip, O'Kane said, would have been impractical -- so they incorporated canoeing. 

"We knew that if we had that canoeing at the end of the day, that allowed us to get out of the water and make some more forward progress," O'Kane said in a phone interview with The Journal. 

Daniel O'Kane

Daniel O'Kane, seen here in his trademark orange swim cap, was a member of the "Swim for the Boundary Waters" crew that recently undertook a 12-day swim-and-canoe expedition of northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters. 

The swim began July 1, north of Grand Marais, in the northeastern-most corner of Minnesota, and meandered toward Ely, a small community roughly 100 miles to the west.

Originally, O'Kane said the swim was intended to be overtly political in nature. 

"The original idea was to have it be a completely political swim, or a completely political sports event, basically," he said. 

The Boundary Waters area has been the site of massive contention for several years due to proposed copper-nickel mining in the area, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The Obama administration had previously imposed a so-called "mineral withdrawal," a moratorium on mining, in the area, but the Trump administration nixed it, opening the door to mines in the area. 

Mining opponents have contended that the Boundary Waters wilderness area has more value as a nature area than as a mining area, and that mining could potentially poison the water. 

But, O'Kane said, his group subsequently mellowed its tone on the issue. 

"We realized that we did not want to go to a place where we did not live, and tell them what we thought they should do with their environment; we pulled back from the political part of it," he said. 

That doesn't mean the group isn't opposed to mining concerns in the Boundary Waters. It totally is. 

"The adventure-tourism, eco-tourism dollar is more sustainable, it's been proven, than the mining dollar, which will choke up all the resources, and then we'll be left with a hole in the ground and probably polluted waterways," O'Kane said. 

But O'Kane remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the wilderness area. 

"(The mining is) probably going to end up happening -- it's not going to happen for sure though, and there is a lot of support up there, in the Twin Cities, around other parts of the country as well, for all the things you can do outside, and all the things you can do in this environment rather than try to extract something from the environment," he said. 

In a previous email, O'Kane characterized the trip as "Ticks, leeches, snapping turtles, trees trees trees water water water." 

And leeches and snapping turtles there were. 

"I was digging leeches out of my ankle," O'Kane said. "Ticks, the bugs, I saw a 200-pound snapping turtle that must've been 100 years old five feet away from me. I mean, the environment is just trying to chew you up and spit you out." 

