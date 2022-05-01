Wildflower walk set for May 7 at Fowler Forest Preserve

SMITHLAND, Iowa -- Naturalist Dawn Snyder will lead a wildflower walk May 7 at the Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland.

Attendees should plan to hike on trails through the woodlands in search of early-blooming wildflowers, and are advised to wear sturdy walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. May 7 at the Fowler Forest Preserve. The program is open to all ages and is free of charge.

The Fowler Forest Preserve is located one half mile west of Smithland on Highway 141.

This event is part of Iowa’s Wildflower Month and is sponsored by Woodbury County Conservation, Loess Hills Wild Ones, and the Iowa Native Plant Society.

For more information on other events and hikes pertaining to wildflowers visit http://www.iowanativeplants.org. For more information about this program contact the nature center at 712-258-0838.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0