Rick and Rosemary Alter of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a long-distance camping adventure across the U.S. at a later date.
The children are Chris and Becky Alter of Lawton, Iowa, and Jason Alter of Omaha. The couple has five grandchildren.
Rick married the former Rosemary Kluender on July 3, 1970, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Rosemary is a former employee of Briar Cliff University. She then worked at Granny Nanny for 15 years. She is retired and is a classroom volunteer at Riverside and Spalding Elementary Schools. Rick was employed at EMC for 36 years. He is retired and rebuilds and restores antique aircraft. He is a private pilot and vice president of Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!