Rick and Rosemary Alter of Sioux City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a long-distance camping adventure across the U.S. at a later date.

Rick married the former Rosemary Kluender on July 3, 1970, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Rosemary is a former employee of Briar Cliff University. She then worked at Granny Nanny for 15 years. She is retired and is a classroom volunteer at Riverside and Spalding Elementary Schools. Rick was employed at EMC for 36 years. He is retired and rebuilds and restores antique aircraft. He is a private pilot and vice president of Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation.