Dr. Robert and Kathleen (Spindler) Anderson of Dakota Dunes will celebrate 40 years of marriage on Sunday, May 22.

Robert and Kathleen were married on May 22, 1982. He worked as a general surgeon until his retirement. Their children are Eric Anderson of San Francisco, Calif.; Elizabeth Perkins (Guy Perkins) of Omaha, Neb.; and Becca Anderson (Dan Siroky) of Kansas City, Mo. Robert and Kathleen have two grandchildren.