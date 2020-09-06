× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elgerd and Marlyn Arnett of Sioux City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1516 S. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Their children are Craig (Cindee) Arnett, LuAnn Arnett and Jeff Arnett, all of Sioux City, and Lori (Lyndon) Groth of Lawton, Iowa. The couple has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Elgerd married the former Marlyn Boggs on Sept. 11, 1955, in Bronson, Iowa. Marlyn is a retired building aide with Irving Elementary School. Elgerd is a retired Maytag repairman with William's TV and Appliance.

