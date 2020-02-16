Orville and Barbara Bailey of McCook Lake, South Dakota, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Elks Lodge, 1001 Tri-View Ave., in Sioux City. The couple requests no gifts and donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Their children are George and Jerri Bailey of North Sioux City, Dan Bailey of Arlington, Virginia, Connie Carey of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Randy and DeNise Bailey of McCook Lake. The couple has 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Orville married the former Barbara Lowe on Feb. 22, 1955. Barbara is a retired employee of a school lunch program. Orville is the retired owner/operator of Siouxland Sand and Gravel.

