Bass
Bill and Betty (Wetrosky) Bass will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 393 Sagebrush Pass, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Bill and Betty were married on April 24, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, Iowa. Their children are Kimberly (Duane) Deaver of Carrollton, Texas; Ron (Lori) Bass of San Antonio, Texas; Will (Kelli) Bass of Dakota Dunes; and Austin (Jennifer) Bass of Dakota Dunes. They have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

