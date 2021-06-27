Bud and Phyllis were married on June 30, 1951. Bud was a farmer, and Phyllis was a housewife. Both are currently retired. Their children are Randy and Sherry Beaver, Danny and Annette Harmes, Jeff and Jody Petersen, Pat and Sandy Rogers, all of Moville, and Denny and Joy Beaver of Tampa, Florida. Bud and Phyllis have 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.