 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver
View Comments

Beaver

{{featured_button_text}}

Leonard (Bud) and Phyllis (Borgheiinck) Beaver of Moville, Iowa, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday.

Cards may be sent to 425 Calvin St., Moville, IA 51039.

Bud and Phyllis were married on June 30, 1951. Bud was a farmer, and Phyllis was a housewife. Both are currently retired. Their children are Randy and Sherry Beaver, Danny and Annette Harmes, Jeff and Jody Petersen, Pat and Sandy Rogers, all of Moville, and Denny and Joy Beaver of Tampa, Florida. Bud and Phyllis have 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cora Haefs will donate a kidney to her father

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smith
Anniversaries

Smith

Mark and Tami (Yates) Smith of Madison, South Dakota, and formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 40 years of marriage on Saturday.

Dvorkin
Anniversaries

Dvorkin

Bruce and Connie (McCarville) Dvorkin of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday with a family dinner in Kansas.

Van Horssen
Anniversaries

Van Horssen

Don and Elvera (Kots) Van Horssen of Maurice, Iowa, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Saturday with a small family dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News