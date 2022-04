Dave and Karen (Hannel) Bennar of Moville, Iowa, will celebrate 62 years of marriage on Sunday, April 24.

Cards may be sent to 2556 170th St., Moville, IA 51039.

Dave and Karen were married on April 20, 1960. Both are retired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0