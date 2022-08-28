 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benson

Wayne and Luann (Barnes) Benson of South Sioux City celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday with an open house reception at First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City.

Cards may be sent to 109 Wedgewood Drive, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Wayne and Luann were married on Aug. 26, 1972, at First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City. The couple owned and operated The Flower Cart in South Sioux City for 37 years. Wayne was also a truck driver.

Their children Michael "Mick" Benson of Lincoln, Neb.; and Jennifer "Jen" (Dan) Hanna of South Sioux City. Wayne and Luann have three grandchildren.

