Dennis and Garnet Blankenburg of Sioux City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with immediate family on May 25. A celebration for family and friends will be held later this summer.
Cards may be sent to 3612 Jennings St., Sioux City, IA 51104.
Their children are Curt and LeAnn Blankenburg of Lawton, Iowa, and Colleen Lang of Sun City, Arizona. They have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Dennis married the former Garnet Junck on May 24, 1959, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Dennis retired from the trucking industry. Garnet retired from the banking industry and massage therapy. The couple are avid bowlers. Dennis was inducted in the Sioux City Bowling Hall of Fame. Dennis also played softball on the Penn Corp team.