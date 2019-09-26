Bernard and Kathy Bousquet of Ponca, Nebraska, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family luncheon.
Cards may be sent to 88007 Spur 26E, Ponca, NE 68770.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their children are Peggy Arrasmith of Ponca, Jason and Angela Bousquet of Papillion, Nebraska, Anne and Kevin Hughes of Omaha, and Nancy and Paul Dvorak of Dodge, Nebraska. The couple has 17 grandchildren.
Bernard and the former Kathy Hauswald were married on Oct. 3, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Kathy is a retired accountant. Bernard is a retired farmer.