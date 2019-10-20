Vince and Dorothy Boyle of Danbury, Iowa, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27 with an open house reception from 1 to 5 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish Center (Danbury Catholic School) in Danbury.
The couple has 10 children.
Dorothy Wieling and Vincent Boyle were married on Oct. 25, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury, with her brother, the Rev. Raymond Wieling, officiating. Farming was their occupation. They are retired and live in Danbury, spending the winter in Apache Junction, Arizona.
The couple requests no gifts.