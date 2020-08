× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jo and Cathy Boyle of Lincoln, Nebraska, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1151 N. 97th St., Lincoln, NE 68505.

Their children are Rick (Becky) Boyle of Lincoln, Cindy (Jerrod) Pounds of Olathe, Kansas, Becky Dodge of Topeka, Kansas, and Kelly (Katie) Boyle of Papillion, Nebraska. The couple has eight grandchildren.

Joe married for former Cathy Berthelsen on Aug. 21, 1965.

