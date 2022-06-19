 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boyle

Boyle

Bonnie and Dennis Boyle of Danbury, Iowa, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Sunday, June 26, with a come and go party from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Danbury Shelter House (entrance on Fourth Street) in Danbury. No gifts please.

Cards may be sent to 3079 Safford Ave., Danbury, IA 51019.

Bonnie and Dennis were married on June 24, 1972, at  St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury. Their children are Tony (Melissa) Boyle of Sioux City; and Brandi (Jeremey) Christensen of Sioux Falls, S.D. Bonnie and Dennis have six grandchildren.

